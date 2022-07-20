Prince Harry did UN speech to bag 'money', stay in Netflix good books

Prince Harry seemingly had an ulterior motive to deliver a keynote speech at the UN.

The Duke of Sussex, who paid a tribute to Nelson Mandela in his speech, spoke about the 'global assault on democracy' in the current world.

Book author Tom Bower, however, feels that this speech was carefully crafted to make Harry seem prestigious for Netflix.



On TalkTV tonight, Piers Morgan asked Bower: "Why does he do this, what does he think he achieve by it?".



Bower answered: "He does it because he needs a profile, that's the only way they can get money by showing the profile and for Netflix.



"Everything is built around the future documentary series to promote the Sussexes."

Piers continued questions with Bower, asking if the UN could have "avoided using people like Harry", who are usually controversial.

Bower said: "Well it was pretty empty the auditorium wasn't it.

"The UN is quite famous for being a centre of hot air.

"What was unbelievable was Mandela's legacy was really betrayed by the South Africans and South Africa could have been a completely different country if Mandela had been able to live a few more years.

"I just thought he really skitted over all the problems of Africa and the self-inflicted problems when he just lives in luxury in Montecito,' concluded Bower.