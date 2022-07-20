 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Ozark star Laura Linney all set to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

Ozark star Laura Linney all set to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Ozark star Laura Linney all set to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Laura Linney is going to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on July 25, according to Variety.

Linney was recently featured in Netflix popular series Ozark in which she played a sideline role Wendy Byrde alongside Jason Bateman.

While speaking to Independent, the 58-year-old revealed, “I had no problem being a sideline to Jason Bateman under any circumstances.”

She further elaborated on adding more depth to the character, saying, “I just wanted to make sure that sideline was interesting. 

"If I was going to commit to a multi-year endeavour, I would need to be able to bring something to it that would keep me engaged. If you have just one character that never changes, you can become subconsciously disinterested and start to detach," she explained.

For the unversed, Linney earned Oscar nominations for her role in You Can Count On Me and The Savages

Meanwhile, the actress is also known for her role in 2003 rom-com movie Love Actually in which she starred opposite Hugh Grant and Liam Neeson. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip's will: Secret hearing was wrong, UK court told

Prince Philip's will: Secret hearing was wrong, UK court told
Kim Kardashian splurged at an Italian restaurant in Australia

Kim Kardashian splurged at an Italian restaurant in Australia
Pete Davidson ‘hates’ Kim Kardashian’s obsession with being skinny: ‘Complete bore’

Pete Davidson ‘hates’ Kim Kardashian’s obsession with being skinny: ‘Complete bore’
Rihanna set to launch Maternity wear line under Label X Fenty

Rihanna set to launch Maternity wear line under Label X Fenty

Princess Diana’s niece shares unseen photo with husband ahead of first wedding anniversary

Princess Diana’s niece shares unseen photo with husband ahead of first wedding anniversary
Elon Musk ‘abusive’ towards Amber Heard in post Johnny Depp romance

Elon Musk ‘abusive’ towards Amber Heard in post Johnny Depp romance
Chelsea Handler ‘takes a break’ from Jo Koy: Photo

Chelsea Handler ‘takes a break’ from Jo Koy: Photo
BTS officially appointed 2030 Busan World Expo ambassadors

BTS officially appointed 2030 Busan World Expo ambassadors
Jennifer Lopez entered wedding chapel to classic ‘Here Comes the Bride’

Jennifer Lopez entered wedding chapel to classic ‘Here Comes the Bride’
Priyanka Chopra teams up with Nick Jonas for 'TV and film' projects

Priyanka Chopra teams up with Nick Jonas for 'TV and film' projects
Khloé Kardashian hits ‘like’ on post defending ex Tristan Thompson’s new relationship

Khloé Kardashian hits ‘like’ on post defending ex Tristan Thompson’s new relationship

K-Drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' makes it to top 10 Netflix most watched series

K-Drama 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' makes it to top 10 Netflix most watched series

Latest

view all