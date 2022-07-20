 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Ana de Armas is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

Ana de Armas is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit
Ana de Armas is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit

Ana de Armas, who never fails to mesmerize her millions of fans with her jaw-dropping pictures has once again left fans in awe with her latest look in a silver metallic gown.

The brunette beauty, 34, looked like a fairy on Tuesday as she hit the red carpet with his co-star Ryan Gosling at The Gray Man premiere at London's BFI on the South Bank.

Ana de Armas is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit

The Knives Out star donned a strapless metallic gown for the glam event as she chose a smoky eye and stylish blush lip.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gosling, 43, who plays the action film's title character cut a stylish figure in power blue blazer which he teamed with smart salmon trousers.

Ana de Armas is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit

In the film, Ryan plays the role of CIA agent Court Gentry as he squares off against former CIA agent Lloyd Hansen, played by Chris.

The film also features Ana as Dani Miranda, Regé-Jean Page as Carmichael, Alfre Woodard as Maurice Cahill, and Billy Bob Thornton as Donald Fitzroy.

