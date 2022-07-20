Brad Pitt makes bold fashion statement as he wears skirt at premiere of his new film

Hollywood star Brad Pitt made sure all eyes were on him as he donned a striking linen skirt at the star-studded premiere of his new film Bullet Train in Berlin on Tuesday.

Pitt, 58, made a bold fashion choice as he rocked the floaty brown linen number teamed with some black combat boots. The actor accompanied the look with a matching blazer, pink shirt and tortoiseshell sunglasses.

The Legendary actor looked in high spirits as he showcased his muscular and tattooed legs. He wore combat boots to edge up the look.

Hilariously, the Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star's dark blonde hair was tied back in a loose ponytail and he showed off his trademark stubble whilst rocking a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses and a slew of gold necklaces to complete the look.

The award-winning actor was all smiles and looked cool and confident as he posed on the carpet alongside his co-stars, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King and Bryan Tyree Henry, who has starred alongside Brad in a number of the wildly successful Ocean's films.

Brad Pitt's excited fans could not wait and commented on his aesthetics, an in particular his linen skirt, with people taking to Twitter to praise him for it, with one tweeted: "Brad Pitt wore a skirt to the Bullet Train Premier in Germany and he absolutely slayed".

Some of Brad Pitt's fans compared the actor to Harry Styles who is known for breaking gender stereotypes when it comes to fashion.

