Kate Middleton and Prince William snub Meghan and Harry as they share details of their US visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton seemingly snubbed Prince harry and Meghan Markle as they shared details abut their US visit on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will fly to Boston in early December where the Prince William and the Royal Foundation's global environmental prize will hold its annual awards ceremony.



Kate and William, who will be making their first US trip in eight years to host the Earthshot Prize awards, won't have the time to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their US royal tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be heading to Boston not California where Meghan and Harry reside with their two kids.



William made the announcement about the visit in short video released today, saying: "Boston, we'll see you in December #EarthshotBoston2022."



In the clip, William said: "In 2022, we're back and bringing Earthshot to the USA where we'll award the next five winners of the prize."

A post on the Kensington Royal Twitter account said: "The Earthshot Prize is back and this year, we're heading to Boston! Five more winners. Game-changing solutions. More potential to save our planet."

Neil Sean, a royal expert, has shared his thoughts on the Cambridges' much-anticipated trip to the US, saying the royal couple they have a "packed schedule".

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Neil said: "It would be an ideal situation to take the time out to meet," but sadly that will not be possible."

Neil Sean went on to claim: "This all centres upon the fact that Prince William is finding it very hard to move on from all those allegations that his younger brother Prince Harry put out about him and his family via Oprah."

