 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton and Prince William snub Meghan and Harry as they share details of their US visit

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 20, 2022

Kate Middleton and Prince William snub Meghan and Harry as they share details of their US visit

Prince William and Kate Middleton seemingly snubbed Prince harry and Meghan Markle as they shared details abut their US visit on Wednesday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will fly to Boston in early December where the Prince William and the Royal Foundation's global environmental prize will hold its annual awards ceremony.

Kate and William, who will be making their first US trip in eight years to host the Earthshot Prize awards, won't have the time to meet Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their US royal tour.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be heading to Boston not California where Meghan and Harry reside with their two kids.

William made the announcement about the visit in short video released today, saying: "Boston, we'll see you in December #EarthshotBoston2022."

William made the announcement about the event in December 2022 in a short video released today.

In the clip, William said: "In 2022, we're back and bringing Earthshot to the USA where we'll award the next five winners of the prize."

A post on the Kensington Royal Twitter account said: "The Earthshot Prize is back and this year, we're heading to Boston! Five more winners. Game-changing solutions. More potential to save our planet."

Neil Sean, a royal expert, has shared his thoughts on the Cambridges' much-anticipated trip to the US, saying the royal couple they have a "packed schedule". 

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Neil said: "It would be an ideal situation to take the time out to meet," but sadly that will not be possible."

Neil Sean went on to claim: "This all centres upon the fact that Prince William is finding it very hard to move on from all those allegations that his younger brother Prince Harry put out about him and his family via Oprah."

More From Entertainment:

Ethan Hawke opens up about ‘final act’ of his acting career

Ethan Hawke opens up about ‘final act’ of his acting career
BTS star J-Hope to make history at Lollapalooza festival: Details

BTS star J-Hope to make history at Lollapalooza festival: Details
Ricky Martin to appear in court over abuse claim, restraining order

Ricky Martin to appear in court over abuse claim, restraining order
Prince William makes big announcement about his US visit and project

Prince William makes big announcement about his US visit and project
Bindi Irwin pens heartfelt birthday message for her 'Amazing' Mom Terri

Bindi Irwin pens heartfelt birthday message for her 'Amazing' Mom Terri
Meghan Markle mocked by protesters at UN

Meghan Markle mocked by protesters at UN
Tom Cruise shows off his ripped physique and muscular arms as he lands chopper in London

Tom Cruise shows off his ripped physique and muscular arms as he lands chopper in London
Khloé Kardashian shares loved up photos with daughter True

Khloé Kardashian shares loved up photos with daughter True
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s latest PDA at UN irks royal fans: Details

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s latest PDA at UN irks royal fans: Details
Chris Pratt’s shirtless selfie goes viral for THIS reason: Photo

Chris Pratt’s shirtless selfie goes viral for THIS reason: Photo
Brad Pitt makes bold fashion statement as he wears skirt at premiere of his new film

Brad Pitt makes bold fashion statement as he wears skirt at premiere of his new film
Ana de Armas is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit

Ana de Armas is a modern-day fairy in THIS gorgeous outfit

Latest

view all