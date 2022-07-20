Katherine Heigl melts hearts with THIS cute picture

Katherine Heigl has set the internet on fire with her latest post on social media.



The Firefly Lane actress, 43, posted a swoon-worthy photo on Instagram Tuesday featuring two of her kids, son Joshua Bishop, 5, and daughter Adalaide, 10.

In the cute shot, Adalaide sits in her mom's lap as Heigl wraps her arms around her daughter and poses for the camera.

Joshua sits in front of the mother-daughter pair and smiles for the photo. The group looks ready for summertime fun as they sport bathing suits in the snap.

Along with Joshua and Adalaide, Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley are also parents to 13-year-old daughter Naleigh Mi-Eun.









