Thursday Jul 21 2022
Thursday Jul 21, 2022

Ryan Gosling spills beans about Eva Mendes reaction over his new ‘Ken’ look
Ryan Gosling recently revealed what his longtime partner Eva Mendes thought about his new “Ken” look.

According to Independent, Ryan appeared on BBC’s The One Show on Monday where he appreciated his girlfriend for her “constant support”.

“She’s been very supportive. She’s supporting my Kenergy. She started a hashtag, That’s My Ken, which meant a lot to me,” remarked the Notebook star.

When probed further about his upcoming movie Barbie, the 41-year-old remained taciturn however, he quipped, “You know I could tell you that The Gray Man would be Ken’s favourite movie.”

Where Ryan spoke about his partner’s supportive nature, Eva, on other hand, gushed over Ryan’s cooking skills in her latest interview with Forbes.

“I’m not an amazing cook. I leave that to Ryan,” she declared.

She went on to explain that there is no “gender-specific role” as they split their work as partners.

“There is no gender-specific role that one must take on and that we are partners in this. That we’re all partners in this, not just Ryan and I, but our children as well. It’s a team effort every day,” explained the Training Day actress.

She added that this “creates balance and harmony within the household”.

