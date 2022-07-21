Jennifer Aniston seemingly supports ex-husband Brad Pitt ahead of ''Bullet Train' release

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston subtly showed her support for ex-husband Brad Pitt while he’s busy promoting his upcoming movie Bullet Train.

The Friends’ alum hit “like” on a picture featuring the stellar cast of the action-thriller dropped by Aaron Taylor Johnson on Instagram.

The photograph featured the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star along with his co-stars in the movie Johnson, Joey King and Brian Tyree Henry while they were in Paris for promotional tour.

"We on point," Johnson captioned the picture and it seems like Aniston agreed with the 32-year-old actor.

Previously, Aniston dished on The Howard Stern Show in 2021 that despite their divorce, the two share a strong bond between them and are still friends.

Aniston and Pitt reunited for a virtual table read of Fast Times at Ridgemont High and as the 53-year-old recalled it, the reunion was far from awkward.

"It was absolutely fun," Aniston recounted the moment on the show. "You know, Brad and I are buddies. Like, we're friends and we speak."

"There's no oddness at all, except for everyone that probably watched it and was wanting there to be," she added.

The former flames began dating in 1998 and got married two years later in 2000. However, things did not work out for them and they called it quits in 2005 after 7 years of relationship.



