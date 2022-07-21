Tom Cruise house-hunting in London: ‘Shopping in the $10 million range’

File Footage

Tom Cruise has reportedly been looking for a house in London which he plans to make his “primary residence.”

The Top Gun: Maverick star wants to buy a place in the range of $10 million in the upscale Kensington area, near the royal Kensington Palace.

“He’s shopping in the $10 million range,” an insider told Page Six. “This will be a new place and act more as a primary residence.”

The neighbourhood has been home to many famous names including Richard Branson, fashion designer Stella McCartney, Robbie Williams and Rowan Atkinson.

The expensive gated community is also home to swanky street Kensington Palace Gardens, which has been dubbed “Billionaires Row,” as per the outlet.

Billionaires like Roman Abramovich, Len Blavatnik and steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal also lives in the locality which offers strict security.



The area, however, has houses worth an average of $35 million, which is way more than Cruise plans to invest.

Cruise’s wish to shift to London is not a surprise for many as an insider previously told In Touch Weekly that the 60-year-old mega star had fallen in love with the city,

“Tom loves the rainy weather, the people, taking long walks in the city,” the source told the outlet. “He’s never had a place to call home before, not really, but he’s finally found that in London.”



