Why Kylie Jenner fans think her Target visit is a ‘PR stunt?’ Details inside

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has sparked another heated debate on the internet after taking her daughter and nieces on a surprise Target run on Monday following the backlash over her private jet.

The billionaire reality TV star, 24, posted a TikTok video with her daughter Stormi Webster and nieces Chicago and True, all four, in a shopping trolley.





In the shared clip, she was heard asking, “Where are we going girls?” to which the girls reply in unison, “Target!”

While some fans praised the ‘cute’ clip, which has received more than two million likes on the platform, others dubbed it as a 'PR stunt' and called the model’s attempt at ‘cosplaying as middle class.’

‘Did u take the private jet here too?’ one person asked. ‘In their middle-class era,’ another wrote. ‘Did u rent out target for this real question,’ read another sassy comment.

Fans’ harsh reaction came about a week after The Kardashians alum allegedly took a 12-minute trip on her private flight.