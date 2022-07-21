Elvis Presley has never been a racist, reveals ex-wife Priscilla

Elvis Presley’s former wife Priscilla recently disclosed that the legendary singer was not “a racist in any way”.



According to Insider, the iconic crooner’s ex-wife appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Tuesday where she spoke on “cancel culture” and how Elvis would be able to cope with it in present time.

"He’s never been a racist. Elvis had friends, Black friends, friends from all over," said the 77-year-old.

The businesswoman continued, “He loved their music. He loved their style. He loved being around, you know, Black musicians"

In addition, the Love is Forever actress mentioned about iconic crooner’s friendship with two Black musicians Domino and Sammy Davis Jr.

“They would always come into the dressing room when Elvis performed in Las Vegas,” she remarked.

For the unversed, Elvis had been slammed by Black musicians.

Quincy Jones, the Grammy-winning musician and producer, shared that he would “not work with Elvis” while called him “a racist” in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in 2021.

In 1994, Ray Charles also disclosed in NBC interview that he loathed Elvis, saying, “To say that Elvis was so great and so outstanding, like he's the king… the king of what?”

“He was doing our kind of music. So what the hell am I supposed to get so excited about?” said Charles.