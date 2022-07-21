Kate Middleton was 'reduced to tears by Meghan Markle bullying her staff'

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's infamous bridesmaid dress row was recently brought to light once again in Tom Bower’s bombshell book.

In Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, Tom wrote that Kate was irritated by Meghan’s complaints and bullying accusations.

The author also alleged that Meghan's 'insistence' was 'supported' by her former BFF and mother of another bridesmaid Jessica Mulroney.

“Some would say that Meghan compared Ivy favourably against Charlotte,” he wrote.

Tom claimed that there was a second argument “about the length of Charlotte's hem - Kate felt it was too short and anyway did not fit.”

He said that the Duchess of Sussex ‘wouldn't compromise’ and Kate became upset.

"Kate burst into tears. Kirstie Allsopp, a friend of Camilla, would later confirm that Kate was reduced to tears by Meghan bullying her staff.

“After leaving that unhappy scene Kate decided to make amends. She crossed the Kensington Palace corridor and presented Meghan with a bunch of flowers. Kate also told Meghan not to speak rudely to her staff. 'That’s unacceptable.’

“What followed can never be irrefutably established. In Kate’s version, Meghan slammed the door in her face and threw the flowers in a dustbin.

“Meghan would tell Oprah Winfrey that the tears were shed by her, not Kate, and the flowers were an apology. 'I think that’s where everything changed,’ Meghan rightly said."