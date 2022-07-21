David Beckham hilariously trolls wife Victoria Beckham in secret holiday video

Legendary footballer David Beckham and his wife, fashion designer Victoria Beckham are currently soaking up the sun on their luxury yacht in Positano, Italy.

While enjoying some relaxing time with his family, the Manchester United star, 47, treated his fans with a hilarious video of wife following her fitness routine.





Taking to his Instagram handle, the British star posted a short clip of himself onboard with a coffee and the former Spice Girl star performing a lunge routine behind him.

"WAIT FOR IT!" David wrote in the caption. "Can't even have coffee without lunging Vic @victoriabeckham."

The fashion mogul was quick to respond to the hilarious post, taking to the comments section, she wrote, "Looks like I lost my training partner this holiday David!" and added a crying laughing icon.

Moreover, the Beckhams were recently pictured greeting Sarah Ferguson at lunch earlier in the week. The couple have been joined by a group of friends and family for the trip, including youngest son Cruz and his new girlfriend, Tana Holding.