Prince Harry sets tongues wagging with his strange appearance at UN

Prince Harry appeared little upset and unhappy during his appearance at the United Nations (UN), sparking reactions from some royal fans and experts.

Some royal fans and experts think that the Duke of Sussex was not ready to deliver the speech, while some slam him for being there.

Angela Levin said Prince Harry appeared “pitiful” during his United Nations speech to mark Nelson Mandela day.

Some think the Duke was unhappy and upset as he did not even look at the Duchess who was grasping Harry's hands and whispering.

Another expert wrote: "Prince Harry was looking so sad and so angry as he’s fallen into a pit and can’t climb his way out.”