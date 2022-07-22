Meghan Markle’s claims during Oprah show SLAMMED by royal author

Tom Bower rubbished Meghan Markle's Oprah claims about marrying Prince Harry before public royal wedding

Meghan Markle’s claims about marrying Prince Harry three days before their public royal wedding in 2018, made while talking to Oprah Winfrey in 2021, have been slammed by royal author Tom Bower.

Talking about Meghan’s comments during the explosive tell-all with Oprah in his latest book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, Bower said that her claims were more of a ‘sham’.

Bower referenced Meghan’s talk with Oprah, in which she had said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.”

In his book, Bower commented: “In Meghan’s version they were privately married in Kensington Palace before the big day at Windsor.”

“'So, like, the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.' The globally televised Windsor ceremony was, implied Meghan, a sham,” Bower said.

He went on to state: “Just what Meghan imagined she achieved by that crude invention has not been explained. Possibly she believed that, like in California, marriage certificates remain secret and can only become available to the public on the explicit order of a judge.”