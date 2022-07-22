 
Kim Nam Gil talks delay of much-anticipated movie 'Emergency Declaration'

Kim Nam Gil is keeping a positive outlook.

Speaking about the delay of his much-awaited movie Emergency Declaration , the actor talks about the pressure of a delay in release date from the perspective of a lead actor. 

He replied,“There are stories that can be understood in any era, and there are stories that are needed at a specific era. This even applies to movies we watch to kill time. It doesn’t mean that a film necessarily has to deliver a certain message, but of course I feel a bit burdened because the social atmosphere at the time of filming and nowadays is quite different. But still, I am happy that the film has been released so I can meet viewers.”

In “Emergency Declaration,” Kim Nam Gil plays the vice-captain with great responsibility and first officer of duty for an air plane who is responsible for the decisions for the aircraft.

The movie is expected to hit cinemas in early August.

