Friday Jul 22 2022
'California loving' Meghan, Harry warned of 'financial' trouble after book release

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to have a hard time sustaining their lavish lifestyle, says royal expert.

According to author Tom Bower, the Sussex financial plan is not stable and sustainable for the long run.

“I think they’re going to find it hard to financially sustain their way of life in America, because all that they can now do is earn money from dishing the Royal Family, and Harry’s book will clearly be one of the most important earners for them,” he told Kay Burley.

“But after that their appeal will disappear, and how they will finance themselves? I don’t know.

“Will they come back to Britain? No. I don’t think Meghan really ever wanted to live in Britain, she’s a California girl, and she told her own agent at the time that she was looking forward to going back home, by which she meant California.

“She found England and the suffocation of the Royal Family just too much, and that’s why she was keen to leave as quickly as possible.”

As for Harry, the author added: “I think he loves the life in California,” he added. “He much prefers to paddle in the Pacific than shake hands in Pangbourne in the rain.

