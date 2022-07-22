 
entertainment
Friday Jul 22 2022
By
Web Desk

Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Kang Tae-Oh takes a break from the screen, fans react

By
Web Desk

Friday Jul 22, 2022

Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Kang Tae-oh leaves acting to start military enlistment soon
Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Kang Tae-oh leaves acting to start military enlistment soon

Extraordinary Attorney Woo leading actor Kang Tae-oh will take a temporary break from acting to fulfil his mandatory military service, reports have said.

As the actor announced Extraordinary Attorney Woo as his last project this week before his military enlistments, fans seemed to give epic ideas, such as suggesting to recruit 600 people to enlist in the military on behalf of Kang to make him skip his mandatory military enlistment.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo has been getting a lot of public attention lately as fans are drooling over the characters played by the two main leads Kang Tae-Oh and Park Eun Bin.

Since the relationship between Young-woo and Jun-ho has slowly started to become more intense in the show's episodes 7 and 8 aired this week, fans are paying more attention to the leading actors and loving the ever rising chemistry between them.

More From Entertainment:

Chelsea Handler, ex Jo Koy maintaining a close bond after split

Chelsea Handler, ex Jo Koy maintaining a close bond after split
6 of Selena Gomez's dreamiest throwback photos in honor of her birthday

6 of Selena Gomez's dreamiest throwback photos in honor of her birthday
Remi Bader opens up about her friendships with Khloé Kardashian, Meghan Trainor

Remi Bader opens up about her friendships with Khloé Kardashian, Meghan Trainor
Pat Benatar refuses to sing THIS song after mass shooting

Pat Benatar refuses to sing THIS song after mass shooting
Billie Eilish puts on a sporty display at local baseball match with brother Finneas

Billie Eilish puts on a sporty display at local baseball match with brother Finneas
Baz Luhrmann, Doja Cat express condolences over sad demise of Shonka Dukureh

Baz Luhrmann, Doja Cat express condolences over sad demise of Shonka Dukureh
Prince George will have to learn to navigate social media: ‘it’s a scary place’

Prince George will have to learn to navigate social media: ‘it’s a scary place’
First poster of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ arrives with release date

First poster of Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ arrives with release date
‘The Crown’ to include ‘what we now know about’ Diana’s Panorama interview

‘The Crown’ to include ‘what we now know about’ Diana’s Panorama interview
‘Panicked’ Prince Harry struggling to ‘tone down' anecdotes

‘Panicked’ Prince Harry struggling to ‘tone down' anecdotes
Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with new ink, picture

Brooklyn Beckham expresses love for wife Nicola Peltz with new ink, picture
Kim Kardashian makes ‘all-time low’ parenting move

Kim Kardashian makes ‘all-time low’ parenting move

Latest

view all