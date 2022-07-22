 
Bebe Rexha, ITZY team up for 'Break My Heart Myself'

Bebe Rexha, ITZY team up for 'Break My Heart Myself'

The remix version of Break My Heart Myself featuring ITZY is releasing on July 29th Worldwide at 12am EST. 

American star, Bebe Rexha has teased the music video on social media

Break MY Heart Myself was originally released on May, 2021 as part of Bebe Rexa’s second album Better Mistakes

The song's music genre is  R&B/Soul, Pop and originally featured popular music artist Travis Barker.

Earlier this year members of Korean girl group ITZY's Yeji and Ryujin used the song for their dance cover performance.

Bebe Rexha shared her excitement with fans through Instagram and wrote “Break My heart myself was always my favorite song off of Better Mistakes, but it was never released as a single. Excited that more people are getting into it”. She further expressed her gratitude to ITZY for their dance number in the music video.

The much-anticipated remix has already got people grooving after the release of the trailer. People clearly can’t wait to enjoy the complete music video because of course it’s the Collab they never saw coming.

