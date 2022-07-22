 
Friday Jul 22 2022
Ricky Martin’s nephew withdraws harassment claims against singer

Friday Jul 22, 2022

A restraining order against singer Ricky Martin that accused him of allegedly harassing his nephew has been withdrawn, reportedly.

A judge in Puerto Rico has dismissed the temporary restraining order against the Maria singer, 50, after his accuser asked to have the case dismissed.

The Puerto Rican singer’s 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, was previously granted a restraining order against Martin after accusing him of sexual abuse and then of harassment and stalking him afterward.

According to attorneys for Martin, Sanchez asked to have the case dismissed in a Puerto Rican court today (July 21) and his request was obliged.

“The accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case,” Martin’s attorneys said.

“This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Martin’s husband Jwan Yosef also posted a photo of the couple after the court appearance and captioned it with, “Truth prevails.”



