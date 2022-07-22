 
Lizzo talks about her bond with Harry Styles: 'Great listener'

Lizzo dished on how great a friend Harry Styles is as she disclosed how they both developed their bond in latest interview.

During an appearance on Spout podcast, the Truth Hurts hit-maker said that she and the As It Was singer first talked to each other after he covered one of her songs.

“He did Juice in his Live Lounge and I was like, oh my gosh, there's a mutual respect here,” the singer – songwriter told the host.

“There was a show that we were going to do together and it was like, okay, we got to go to Miami to do this show. Let's split a jet,” the 34-year-old recounted.

Lizzo went to talk about the former One Direction band member’s personality and how she immediately won over by the 28-year-old singer.

“For our first time meeting...we were talking for a long time. He's a great person, a great listener, a really good listener and really cares about how you feel, and very funny,” she said.

“That's an interesting way to meet somebody for the first time for people with social anxiety. Not the ideal way,” Lizzo continued. 

“But Harry can make even the most socially anxious person feel very comfortable.”

