Friday Jul 22 2022
Is there hostility between Victoria Beckham and new daughter in law Nicola Peltz?

Friday Jul 22, 2022

There was some speculation and surprise when bride Nicola Peltz chose not to wear a lone item from her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, during her three-day wedding to Brooklyn Beckham in April.

Now people are curious to uncover more about the supposed hostility between the two women, which is being played out on social media.

Instagram experts point out that, post-wedding, Peltz rarely 'likes' any of David or Victoria Beckham's posts — and the celebrity couple almost never like any of hers, either despite both parties being extremely active on social media.

For instance, neither David nor Victoria liked Nicola's post on the Tatler cover in which she was called 'The new Mrs. Beckham'. 

Neither tossed out a like for a picture of Peltz's mother Claudia, which Nicola captioned: 'Family is everything to me.'

Even more appalling, neither David nor Victoria like any of the wedding pictures of their son and new daughter-in-law which were posted on Nicola’s Instagram.

Similarly, Nicola didn't like Victoria's happy birthday wishes to daughter Harper this year. And neither she nor Brooklyn liked Victoria's recent posts wishing David a happy wedding anniversary.

