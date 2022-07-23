Duchess Camilla 'not the racist royal' Meghan talked about with Oprah: Source

Duchess Camilla was never mean to Meghan Markle, says insider.

According to the author Tom Bower's new book, wife of Prince Charles once jokes with Harry over his then girlfriend, Meghan Markle, being an African-American in 2016.

She told her step-son it would be 'funny' if his kids had 'ginger Afro hair'.



Responding to the claim, one highly placed source said: “Camilla is not racist — I can tell you categorically she is not the royal who Harry and Meghan were talking about.”

The book says in the early days of Harry and Markle’s romance in 2016, the Duchess of Cornwall — Harry’s stepmother — remarked during one conversation with her stepson about his future grandson's hair being a 'ginger afro'.



Earlier, Page Six reported that Harry and Camilla never could develop a blossoming bond throughout Harry's time in UK.

“Yes, Harry may not love Camilla, but that goes back years — way before he met Meghan and their marriage. And that has nothing to do with any alleged racism.”