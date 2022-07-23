 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 23 2022
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK Lisa, BTS V add names in 'TOP 20' Instagram influencers!

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Blackpink and BTS make their way into the Worlds Top 20 Instagram Influencers List 2022.
        Blackpink and BTS make their way into the World's Top 20 Instagram Influencers List 2022.

BLACKPINK Lisa and BTS singer V, also known as Taehyung, have made it to the world's top 20 Instagram Influencers 2022.

Notable Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, takes up the first spo in the list, followed by the famous American model and media personality Kendal Jenner. 

Stars like BTS Jimin, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Lionel Messi, BTS Suga, BTS Jin, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Zendaya, Blackpink's Jisoo, and Jennie also share the list.

The list was shared by a fan on Twitter, after which BTS fans started congratulating Taehyung for being ranked ninth, tagging and applauding BTS's recent song Christmas Tree

One went on to compare Taehyung and Lisa, tweeting that "Blackpink's Lisa should be placed at nine."

The list ranks the celebrities according to their influence level,  in addition to their follower count on the app. BTS and Blackpink are two popular K-pop bands, and their presence on the list does not surprise the fans at all.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard moving against Elon Musk advice?

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard moving against Elon Musk advice?
Prince Charles, Camilla marriage 'working' because of 'time they spend apart'

Prince Charles, Camilla marriage 'working' because of 'time they spend apart'
Angelina Jolie wins ownership case against ex-Brad Pitt over Château Miraval winery

Angelina Jolie wins ownership case against ex-Brad Pitt over Château Miraval winery
BTS takes on PSY with 2022 brand rankings: Find out

BTS takes on PSY with 2022 brand rankings: Find out
Meghan Markle blamed for separating Prince Harry, nephew George

Meghan Markle blamed for separating Prince Harry, nephew George
Prince William, Kate Middleton taking over Queen duties for Commonwealth Games

Prince William, Kate Middleton taking over Queen duties for Commonwealth Games
'Expensive' Prince Harry needs 'more officers than Queen' to protect Meghan

'Expensive' Prince Harry needs 'more officers than Queen' to protect Meghan
Princess Eugenie not 'sexual' threat to Meghan Markle: 'Pairing makes sense'

Princess Eugenie not 'sexual' threat to Meghan Markle: 'Pairing makes sense'

Latest

view all