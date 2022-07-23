BLACKPINK Lisa, BTS V add names in 'TOP 20' Instagram influencers!

Blackpink and BTS make their way into the World's Top 20 Instagram Influencers List 2022.

BLACKPINK Lisa and BTS singer V, also known as Taehyung, have made it to the world's top 20 Instagram Influencers 2022.

Notable Portuguese footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, takes up the first spo in the list, followed by the famous American model and media personality Kendal Jenner.

Stars like BTS Jimin, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Lionel Messi, BTS Suga, BTS Jin, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Zendaya, Blackpink's Jisoo, and Jennie also share the list.

The list was shared by a fan on Twitter, after which BTS fans started congratulating Taehyung for being ranked ninth, tagging and applauding BTS's recent song Christmas Tree.

One went on to compare Taehyung and Lisa, tweeting that "Blackpink's Lisa should be placed at nine."

The list ranks the celebrities according to their influence level, in addition to their follower count on the app. BTS and Blackpink are two popular K-pop bands, and their presence on the list does not surprise the fans at all.