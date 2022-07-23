Singer Bibi worn out breaks into tears during Insta live

Fans became worried for Singer Bibi, aka Hyung-Seo Kim, who turned emotional over tough work routine while interacting with fans.

On July 21, Bibi went live on Instagram, where she cried about her hectic schedule stating, "I want a break, but I can't take one."

She further continued, "I have to work hard. I don't have a choice. Fans have no idea about my hard work."

The video spread like wildfire, raising concerns between the online communities and her fans as they suspected her company's overly arranged schedule served as pressure on the singer.

On July 22, the controversy turned when the singer explained on her Instagram, "I apologize for all the concerns raised because of me. I have been currently working on the upcoming album and I feel like the burnout took over me."

She continued to shed light on how demanding her profession was while mentioning how supportive her family has been throughout her journey. She ended the note by appreciating her audience for understanding her.

The 24-year-old singer made her debut in 2019 and has been performing since. She went to the stage with Yoon Fu-fu at the 2022 Coachella Festival held in April. She also appeared on ABC's Good Morning America in June.