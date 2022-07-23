 
Amber Heard’s Johnny Depp trial ‘targeted harassment' for Oonagh Paige Heard

Amber Heard’s Johnny Depp trial ‘targeted harassment' for Oonagh Paige Heard

A report has just been released that brands Amber Heard as the victim of targeted harassment and abuse, during her trial against Johnny Depp.

This report details the existence of an “organised campaign of widespread targeted harassment” where, actual people, instead of bots orchestrated attacks and hurled comments against Amber Heard and her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard.

Bot Sentinel, Christopher Bouzy, has highlighted these findings according to Marca. 

He addressed the campaign and admitted, “It does not necessarily mean a bunch of folks in a small room, someplace in St. Petersburg, that are working together.”

“It could just be a group of people who are against Amber Heard, and they decide on another platform — whether it’s Switch or Discord or whatever — ‘we’re going to attack, let’s coordinate together.'”

