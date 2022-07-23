 
Meghan Markle’s reaction to Kate Middleton, Prince William wedding disclosed

Meghan Markle entered the royal family back in 2018 nearly seven years following the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got married on April 29, 2011.

Following the royal wedding of William and Kate, the former Suits star had reportedly said, “Little girls dream of being princesses. And grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy.”

Meghan had written this in a 2011 blog post around the time of Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding.

"Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the Royal Wedding and endless conversations about Princess Kate."

Meghan Markle entered the royal family when she tied the knot to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018.

However, she had predicted her very regal future before dating the Duke of Sussex back in 2016.

According to a report by the Cosmopolitan, Meghan's status in the Royal Family truly appears to have been written in the stars.

