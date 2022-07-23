 
Saturday Jul 23 2022
Prince Harry moving to 'second part' of Netflix deal in bid to become Obama

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Prince Harry moving to 'second part' of Netflix deal in bid to become Obama

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are moving to a different stage of their Netflix deal.

Royal expert Richard Eden claimed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are ready to get paid as a part of their multi million dollar deal.

In his weekly Palace Confidential newsletter, Mr Eden said: "When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit royal duties and moved to North America, they dreamed of emulating Barack and Michelle Obama and becoming major figures on the world stage.

"Just like the former US president and his lawyer wife, they signed a multi-million-dollar deal to make programmes for streaming giant Netflix.

"Now, Prince Harry and Meghan appear to be attempting the second part of their transformation.

"This week, Harry gave what he hoped would be a landmark speech at the United Nations to mark Nelson Mandela International Day.

"His address encompassed everything from climate change to the pandemic and, inevitably, included his usual digs at the media."

The comments comes after Harry delivered a speech on Nelson Mandela Day at the UN.

