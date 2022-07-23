 
Saturday Jul 23 2022
Zac Efron teases his return to ‘High School Musical’ weeks after Vanessa Hudgens’s post

Saturday Jul 23, 2022

Hollywood star Zac Efron has teased that he is making a return to the High School Musical franchise and fans cannot control their excitement.

The Baywatch actor, 37, turned to his Instagram handle on Friday and posted a picture of himself posing outside Salt Lake High School East, a major location in the popular series.

Sharing the image, the Greatest Showman actor captioned it, “Don’t you… Forget about me.”


Efron, who gained immense popularity back in 2006 when he first starred as Troy Bolton in the first made-for-TV films in the franchise and later, reprised the role in 2007 and in 2008 for the big screen, visited the location just weeks after his former costar Vanessa Hudgens shared a video of herself in front of the same institution.

Hudgens, 33, also posted a clip on IG, outside the school set to the tune of ‘Breaking Free’ from her and Efron’s song from the film.

“Do you remember in kindergarten how you’d meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you’re playing like you’re best friends because you didn’t have to be anything but yourself?” she wrote in the caption.

Hudgens played school musical singer Gabriella Montez in the beloved 2006 movie.

