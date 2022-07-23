 
entertainment
Saturday Jul 23 2022
Zac Efron And Netflix face legal action over travel series

Actor Zac Efron and Netflix are reportedly being sued over travel series Down To Earth, after a company of the same name claimed the show tarnished its brand.

Efron, in the series which premiered on Netflix in 2020, is seen traveling around the world in search of healthy and sustainable ways to live.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday 22 July, Down to Earth Organics LLC said the actor and streaming service misled consumers with the show.

The company sells a range of products including fruit and herb-infused drinks, snack bars and T-shirts, and has produced 65 episodes on health, wellness and related topics since April 2020, the complaint states.

The lifestyle brand said it filed for a trademark for its snack bars back in 2018, along with one for its podcast in April 2020 – three months before Down to Earth debuted on Netflix.

"Food, water and energy are all the main staples for modern life. We're going to see some top eco innovators to see how change is an inside job. And we're going to be eating really, really well," the star said in the trailer.

"We need to start rethinking how we consume everything, from our food to our power.

“Change has to start somewhere. Maybe it's about time we all changed. It's time to get down to Earth."

It is also arguing that the network gave viewers the false impression that it was involved in producing the series, while claiming the show tarnished its brand with inaccurate and ‘potentially fraudulent’ health claims.

