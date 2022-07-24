 
entertainment
Sunday Jul 24 2022
By
Web Desk

'2 Days & 1 Night' halts filming after Kim Jong Min contracts Covid

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jul 24, 2022

2 Days & 1 Night halts filming after Kim Jong Min contracts Covid
'2 Days & 1 Night' halts filming after Kim Jong Min contracts Covid

2 Days & 1 Night Season 4 has halted filming due to Kim Jong Min testing positive for COVID-19.

South Korean singer and media personal Kim Jong-min tested positive for COVID-19, announced by the production crew of TV program 2 Days & 1 Night of Korean broadcasting company KBS.

On July 22, Kim Jong-min reported feeling unwell and complaining of a slight sore throat. As a result, he elected to undergo a quick antigen test and was subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19.

As a result, 2 Days & 1 Night has halted filming due to Kim Jong Min’s diagnosis, though the other cast members fortunately all tested negative.

Koyote’s agency shared an official statement:

“On July 23, our artist Kim Jong Min was diagnosed with COVID-19. On July 22, Kim Jong Min developed symptoms of a mild sore throat on the filming set of “2 Days & 1 Night,” so he used a self-test kit for COVID-19, and he tested positive. 

"Kim Jong Min has currently halted all scheduled activities and is focusing on treatment in self-quarantine.”

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reportedly planning more kids: ‘The more Jonases the better’

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas reportedly planning more kids: ‘The more Jonases the better’
Victoria Beckham delivers iconic karaoke performance to Spice Girls hits on holiday

Victoria Beckham delivers iconic karaoke performance to Spice Girls hits on holiday

Drake’s 14-minute private jet flight leaves climate activists in anger

Drake’s 14-minute private jet flight leaves climate activists in anger

EXO Kai’s ‘Mmmh’ crosses 100 million streams on Spotify

EXO Kai’s ‘Mmmh’ crosses 100 million streams on Spotify
Shakira, Gerard Pique to take kids on holidays to the Bahamas?

Shakira, Gerard Pique to take kids on holidays to the Bahamas?
Kim Woo Bin spills beans about his new role in 'Alienoid'

Kim Woo Bin spills beans about his new role in 'Alienoid'
Prince Harry ‘fuel’ behind Meghan Markle’s anger

Prince Harry ‘fuel’ behind Meghan Markle’s anger
Angelina Jolie looks effortlessly chic in white as she steps out in Rome

Angelina Jolie looks effortlessly chic in white as she steps out in Rome

Maya Hawke joins dad Ethan Hawke in promotion of ‘The Last Movie Stars’

Maya Hawke joins dad Ethan Hawke in promotion of ‘The Last Movie Stars’
Margot Robbie says Barbie shouldn’t be accused of being ‘dumb blonde’

Margot Robbie says Barbie shouldn’t be accused of being ‘dumb blonde’

Adele sets new dates for her postponed Las Vegas Residency: Report

Adele sets new dates for her postponed Las Vegas Residency: Report
Johnny Depp gets back at Amber Heard, files multi-million dollar appeal in libel case

Johnny Depp gets back at Amber Heard, files multi-million dollar appeal in libel case

Latest

view all