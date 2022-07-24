Prince Harry's Oprah claim 'proved wrong': Royal expert comments on a royal photo

A new photo, showing Prince George on holiday, has proved Prince Harry wrong about the Royal Family, an expert has claimed.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared shocking details about their royal life in a bombshell interview with US TV host Oprah Winfrey after stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family in 2020.



Harry told Oprah that he had been “trapped within the system, like the rest of my family are”.



The Queen's grandson also appeared on Dax Shepherd’s podcast in May 2021 and talked about the “pain and suffering” of his upbringing, saying that it had been like “a mixture between The Truman Show and being in a zoo”.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser responded to Harry's claim in a piece for News.com.au that the "striking" new picture of Prince George, released by the Cambridges this week, "proves Harry wrong".



She added: “(Harry’s) experiences do not mean that those left behind, ensconced in the Palace life, now face the same fate.

“What Harry has not ever distinguished between is how much of his unhappy younger years can be blamed on the institution and how much was actually down to the two messed up individuals who raised him?

“What this new George shot does is really drive home that the version of the Royal Family that Harry has repeatedly talked about, one that was inherently dysfunctional and in which his emotional and psychological needs were never, ever met is … gone.”