Girls' Generation surprise fans with much-awaited return









The iconic girl group officially announced the date and details for their highly-anticipated August comeback on Monday.

In celebration of the 15th anniversary of their debut, Girls’ Generation will be making their first full-group comeback in five years with their seventh studio album FOREVER 1.

Members of Girls' Generation have been pursuing their solo careers in acting and music for quite a few years.

Girls’ Generation also released their very first motion teaser for their upcoming studio album, which is slated to drop on August 8.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfnlC6tPujQ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Girls’ Generation’s last comeback with all eight members of the group was in August 2017, when their sixth album Holiday Night was released. More news regarding their comeback will be revealed soon.