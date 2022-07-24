 
Sunday Jul 24 2022
'Firm could be in trouble if Prince Charles reigns alone'

Sunday Jul 24, 2022

Firm could be in trouble if Prince Charles reigns alone

Prince William and Kate Middleton could join Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during their reign as a result of their popularity among younger generations.

Richard Eden, Daily Mail's Diary Editor, has claimed that the future of the Firm could be in trouble if Charles reigns alone.

He told Palace Confidential: “The public just isn't very interested in Charles and Camilla and that is a problem.

“For an institution that relies on the public's support, I think that’s a genuine problem and why we will see a sort of joint reign with William and Catherine.”

A joint reign could allow Charles to enjoy retirement and William to spend time with his young family. However, some royal fans also urged William and Charles to conduct a joint reign. 

