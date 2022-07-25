 
entertainment
Monday Jul 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan praises President Zelensky at First Lady of Ukraine’s summit in Kyiv

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 25, 2022

Piers Morgan praises President Zelensky at First Lady of Ukraine’s summit in Kyiv
Piers Morgan praises President Zelensky at First Lady of Ukraine’s summit in Kyiv

Famed British broadcaster Piers Morgan lauded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the First Lady Olena Zelenska for their resilience over the war with Russia.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter was invited in Kyiv to host the summit meeting to help shine a light on the toll of Russia's invasion.

Ahead of the summit, the TV talk show host tweeted, "I was honored to be invited by First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska to co-host her second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, in Kyiv.”

"Join us online from around the world later today as we shine a light on Ukraine and its war-torn people."

Piers shared the stage alongside Ukrainian television presenter Anna Homonai as one of the moderators of the summit on Saturday.

The First Lady’s summit marked the 150th day of Russia's invasion of their country. The event was attended by leading world experts, as well as celebrities including, David Beckham, actress Mila Kunis and her actor husband Ashton Kutcher.

More From Entertainment:

BLACKPINK slated to release MV of their new song 'Ready for Love'

BLACKPINK slated to release MV of their new song 'Ready for Love'
Prince Harry has ‘poison in blood’ over his Royal Family background

Prince Harry has ‘poison in blood’ over his Royal Family background
Kate Hudson gives sneak peek of fun day out with her daughter: Photo

Kate Hudson gives sneak peek of fun day out with her daughter: Photo
J-hope jets off to Chicago for Lollapalooza music fest

J-hope jets off to Chicago for Lollapalooza music fest
Khloé Kardashian just called out Kim Kardashian over her latest Insta post

Khloé Kardashian just called out Kim Kardashian over her latest Insta post
Ellie Goulding pens heartfelt note on Ukraine’s visit for First Ladies Summit: Check out

Ellie Goulding pens heartfelt note on Ukraine’s visit for First Ladies Summit: Check out
Bob Rafelson, Oscar-nominated director of 'Five Easy Pieces' dies at 89

Bob Rafelson, Oscar-nominated director of 'Five Easy Pieces' dies at 89
Jason Momoa survives head-on collision with motorcyclist in L.A

Jason Momoa survives head-on collision with motorcyclist in L.A
Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir finally receives release date

Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir finally receives release date
Prince Harry married Meghan Markle because of Princess Diana?

Prince Harry married Meghan Markle because of Princess Diana?

Latest

view all