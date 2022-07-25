 
entertainment
Monday Jul 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Watch: Netflix's 'Carter' introduces amnesiac hero

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 25, 2022

Watch: Netflixs Carter introduces amnesiac hero
Watch: Netflix's 'Carter' introduces amnesiac hero

Played by Joo Won, Carter features a hero with memory loss who must race against time to stop a pandemic, by rescuing a girl who might be the “sole antidote” to the virus and bringing her to North Korea.

With a storyline that appears to be a cocktail mix of all the various tropes, genres, and choreography of many classics, this film ticks many boxes.

The character has a scar on the back of his head and a voice inside it, telling him that he needs to follow instructions if he wants to live because he's a ticking time bomb. 

Meanwhile, we’re told that a mutant virus has infected over eight million people across the U.S. and North Korea. To save the world (and himself), Carter is ordered to locate the girl.

The movie has video-game-style elaborated action scenes that are described as a ‘one-scene, one-cut action film.’

According to COLLIDER, “Carter appears to be pulling a 1917-style experiment.”

Cast:

  •  Joo Woon 
  • Lee Sung-jae
  • Jeong So-ri 
  • Kim Bo-min


Watch it below:

The film is slated to release on August 9. You can watch the trailer here.


More From Entertainment:

Lea Michele opens up about how she dealt with Cory Monteith's death

Lea Michele opens up about how she dealt with Cory Monteith's death
Kate Moss seemingly rejects Amber Heard's narrative by standing with the truth in Johnny Depp's case

Kate Moss seemingly rejects Amber Heard's narrative by standing with the truth in Johnny Depp's case
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s post about ‘gratitude’ sparks concerns

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s post about ‘gratitude’ sparks concerns
KBS confirms the cast for its upcoming drama 'Brain Cooperation'

KBS confirms the cast for its upcoming drama 'Brain Cooperation'
Jessica Alba talks 'white washing' in Marvel: 'Doesn’t reflect the world'

Jessica Alba talks 'white washing' in Marvel: 'Doesn’t reflect the world'
Piers Morgan praises President Zelensky at First Lady of Ukraine’s summit in Kyiv

Piers Morgan praises President Zelensky at First Lady of Ukraine’s summit in Kyiv
BLACKPINK slated to release MV of their new song 'Ready for Love'

BLACKPINK slated to release MV of their new song 'Ready for Love'
Prince Harry has ‘poison in blood’ over his Royal Family background

Prince Harry has ‘poison in blood’ over his Royal Family background
Kate Hudson gives sneak peek of fun day out with her daughter: Photo

Kate Hudson gives sneak peek of fun day out with her daughter: Photo

Latest

view all