Watch: Netflix's 'Carter' introduces amnesiac hero

Played by Joo Won, Carter features a hero with memory loss who must race against time to stop a pandemic, by rescuing a girl who might be the “sole antidote” to the virus and bringing her to North Korea.

With a storyline that appears to be a cocktail mix of all the various tropes, genres, and choreography of many classics, this film ticks many boxes.

The character has a scar on the back of his head and a voice inside it, telling him that he needs to follow instructions if he wants to live because he's a ticking time bomb.

Meanwhile, we’re told that a mutant virus has infected over eight million people across the U.S. and North Korea. To save the world (and himself), Carter is ordered to locate the girl.

The movie has video-game-style elaborated action scenes that are described as a ‘one-scene, one-cut action film.’

According to COLLIDER, “Carter appears to be pulling a 1917-style experiment.”

Cast:

Joo Woon

Lee Sung-jae

Jeong So-ri

Kim Bo-min





Watch it below:

The film is slated to release on August 9. You can watch the trailer here.



