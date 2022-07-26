IVE announces comeback date with their new album 'After Like'

IVE is all set to make its comeback in August with the release of new album 'After Like'

IVE took to Twitter to surprise their fans with an announcement of a comeback in August with the release of their new single album.

The announcement was made on July 24, 7:30 pm IST with the first teaser image.

It was previously reported that the IVE was preparing to make their comeback in August with their third single album After Like.

Following this, IVE officially announced the details of their upcoming album by dropping a teaser image with the name and the details of the album.

It is scheduled to be released on Monday, August 8 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

The girl group’s previous single album Love Dive was released on April 5. 2022, marking their first ever comeback. The album broke IVE’s past records by becoming the fastest video to reach 100 million views on Youtube.

The rookie girl group debuted in December 2021, with the release of their first single album ELEVEN. The band comprises six members, Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo.

Following their debut, IVE rose to fame immediately, becoming the fastest girl group to win a music show award, doing so in just seven days since their debut.