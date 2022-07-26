Queen allowed Sarah Ferguson to keep her wedding tiara but not Meghan Markle

Queen allowed Prince Andrew's wife, Sarah Ferguson, to keep her wedding tiara unlike Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

As per royal tradition, the monarch lends royal brides jewels from family vaults for the bid day.

For Sarah, however, Queen made a special call. Fergie entered the wedding hall and shocked admirers in a plain flower tiara.

During the wedding ceremony, she then surprised everybody as she exchanged her flower headpiece with a diamond one.



Known as the York Diamond Tiara, the stunning headpiece was commissioned by the Queen, especially for the wedding. Sarah could thus keep the piece after the wedding.

On the contrary, Meghan and Kate got their tiaras from the royal collection and so had to return them after walking down the aisle.