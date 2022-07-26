 
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
Lynne Spears pens comforting note for Britney after she posts alleged texts from 2019

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Pop icon Britney Spears’ mother Lynne Spears turned to her social media handle to address her daughter’s alleged claims and conversations during her 2019 stay at a mental health facility.

The American author, 67, reacted to the string of screenshots shared by the Gimme More crooner in a now-deleted post, describing that her mom, friend, and lawyer didn’t ‘respond’ to her text messages.

On Monday, Lynne captioned a screenshot of texts that Britney’s friend, Jansen Fitzgerald, posted to her Instagram Story to show that she did respond to the pop star and wrote, “Britney, I have the ‘whole conversations’ as well!”


She continued, “I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!”

Although, Lynne did not share her own alleged responses to her daughter’s desperate texts.

In the messages Britney, 41, sent Fitzgerald — whom she claimed she “never heard back from” — she asked for help finding a new lawyer (her attorney at the time, Samuel D. Ingham III, was court-appointed) and also expressed concern over the drug lithium, which she claimed to have been administered against her will under her conservatorship.

Fitzgerald accompanied the screenshot with text that read, “I did respond!! I have always felt like some of my messages were deleted.”

She also claimed that she “had a feeling” Britney’s “phone was being monitored,” so they tried to be “cautious” about their responses in text messages.

