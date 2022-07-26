XG announce their official fandom name: Details

XG Announces official fandom name

XG new girl group has announced their official fan club name.

The Korean girl-group announced their official fandom name through a 2-minute video performance in 3 different languages, namely Japanese, English and Korean.

XG announced that AlPHAZ will be their official name. The choice of their name was taken from the mention of the wolf pack leader Alpha, in the hope that fans will become the common leader of XG in the world of music.

Speaking of the same, member Jurin said, “We want to create a movement around the world with you guys, thinking for ourselves and not caring about stereotypes.”