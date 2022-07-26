 
Machine Gun Kelly celebrates daughter's 13th birthday with heartfelt tribute

Over the weekend, Machine Gun Kelly's daughter Casie turned 13, and the father-daughter dup celebrated the momentous occasion.

Calling her "my love," the 32-year-old rapper, real name Colson Baker, shared photos with Casie on Sunday, marking her special day with family time and a big birthday cake.

"You're officially a teenager today. Happy 13th birthday my love," MGK wrote alongside another picture of Casie rocking a pair of white sunglasses.

"OMG YOU'RE A TEENAGER," read the icing on a cake he posted on his Instagram story.

MGK added that he's a "proud dad" as he shared a picture of Casie hugging him as he showed off her special birthday cake.

The duo have shown off their close bond throughout the course of MGK's career, with the rapper including her in a song from his latest album and bringing her along to big events.

Last December, MGK got candid while discussing how much he values Casie's input on his music on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now," he told Kelly Clarkson. "Like, she has her finger on the pulse of like, what's hot or like, if I'm doing a song and it's the right one, she'll confirm it."

