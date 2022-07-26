 
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
Tom Cruise, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez snapped heading out to dinner at London restaurant

Hollywood dashing actor Tom Cruise has been photographed heading out to dinner at an upmarket Mayfair restaurant where Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez also dined.

The world's one of the highest paid actor was all smiles and looking smashing in a black polo with dark blue jeans and black boots. He waved to onlookers as he made his way into the Twenty Two hotel restaurant in Grosvenor Square.

Bezos, one of the world’s richest men, and his partner Lauren were also seen at the restaurant.

The Amazon boss rocked a navy suit with a white shirt and grey tie as he entered the restaurant, walking hand-in-hand with Ms Sanchez, 52, who was glamming up in a black outfit.

Cruise has been seen a lot in the capital recently, having been seen at Wimbledon and Adele’s gig in Hyde Park earlier this month.

Tom Cruise new movie, Top Gun: Maverick, has grossed more than £1 billion at the box office, making it the highest grossing movie of his career to date.

According to media analyst, Jeff Bock, the success of the sequel to 1986’s Top Gun, was partly helped by a lack of competition for the summer blockbuster slot.

Tom Cruise is busy in filming sequels to his Mission Impossible films, reprising his role as Ethan Hunt, with the first of the sequels reportedly set to hit cinemas next July.

