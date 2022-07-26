 
entertainment
Tuesday Jul 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Ashton Kutcher opens up about ‘pretty bizzare’ experience of filming the upcoming 'That '70s Show' Spin-off

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jul 26, 2022

Ashton Kutcher opens up about ‘pretty bizzare’ experience of filming the upcoming That 70s Show Spin-off
 Ashton Kutcher opens up about ‘pretty bizzare’ experience of filming the upcoming 'That '70s Show' Spin-off

The actor and entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher is back on the sets as he opened up about his experience returning to film Netflix's upcoming That '70s Show spin-off, That '90s Show in his latest interview.

"It was really nostalgic to be back on the set," Kutcher, who played Michael Kelso on the OG series, told Variety. "It's all the same folks that made That '70s Show, so it was pretty bizarre."

Kutcher, 44, starred on That '70s Show alongside real-life wife Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama, Danny Masterson, Debra Jo Rupp, Kurtwood Smith, Tanya Roberts, Don Stark, Lisa Robin Kelly, and Tommy Chong. 

The Fox sitcom, which aired for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006, followed a group of teens' many adventures and mishaps in 1970s Wisconsin.

Glenn Howerton later starred in the short-lived That '80s Show not long after its predecessor's series finale. And last October, Netflix announced its plans to develop a sequel series titled That '90s Show centered on Eric Forman (Grace) and Donna Pinciotti's (Prepon) daughter Leia (Callie Haverda) as she visits her grandparents Kitty (Rupp) and Red Forman (Smith) for the summer.

The streamer confirmed in April that Kutcher, Kunis, Grace, Prepon, and Valderrama are set to make special guest appearances on the new series. Before agreeing to return, Kutcher and Kunis, 38, discussed whether it would even be a good idea.

"Mila and I were contemplating it. We thought, 'Listen, we're only in the position that we're in because of that show, so let's just go back and do this. We just went back and had fun for a week. It was so random and fun,'" he also told Variety, adding that it's "really funny" and that the "new cast is phenomenal."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry will ‘fight back’ against Tom Bower’s explosive claims?

Prince Harry will ‘fight back’ against Tom Bower’s explosive claims?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘play victim’ in face of criticism

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘play victim’ in face of criticism
Victoria Beckham shows off her athletic physique in red swimsuit

Victoria Beckham shows off her athletic physique in red swimsuit
Will Smith loses 8k Instagram followers a day after 2022 Oscars slapgate: Report

Will Smith loses 8k Instagram followers a day after 2022 Oscars slapgate: Report
Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler shares loved-up photo with new girlfriend

Helen Skelton's ex Richie Myler shares loved-up photo with new girlfriend
Ellie Goulding melts hearts with cute picture of son Arthur

Ellie Goulding melts hearts with cute picture of son Arthur
Prince William had 'terrible fight' with Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes

Prince William had 'terrible fight' with Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes
Tom Hardy voted the ‘hardest actor’ for Americans to understand, shows survey

Tom Hardy voted the ‘hardest actor’ for Americans to understand, shows survey
Cannibals, comedy and a cinema icon share Venice limelight

Cannibals, comedy and a cinema icon share Venice limelight
Jungkook is one of the most searched K-pop idols in US

Jungkook is one of the most searched K-pop idols in US
Dua Lipa is a stunner in halter neck top and denim cutoffs

Dua Lipa is a stunner in halter neck top and denim cutoffs
Prince Harry ‘knows’ the Queen and doesn’t believe Tom Bower’s claims?

Prince Harry ‘knows’ the Queen and doesn’t believe Tom Bower’s claims?

Latest

view all