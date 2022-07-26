Kourtney Kardashian pens sweet birthday tribute to grandma

KourtneyKardashianpens sweet birthday tribute to grandma

Kourtney Kardashian wished her grandmother Mary Jo on her birthday with a special post.



US reality TV star took to Instagram and shared loved-up photos featuring herself, her husband Travis Barker, and her grandma.

Kourtney also penned down a heartfelt birthday note for her grandmother. She wrote, “My special, sweet, chic, sophisticated, smart and most wonderful grandmother. Happy birthday my MJ.”

Kourtney further added, “ so happy you could be one of the only two guests we had when we were legally married, I will always remember this day and night with you.”

The couple had their first small wedding in Los Angeles after the Grammys and legally tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California.