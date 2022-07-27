 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
Prince Harry 'causing' Eugenie, Beatrice's tiffs with Prince William, Kate?

Prince Harry has been branded the ‘main’ cause behind Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s ‘struggling relations’ with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Royal commentator Neil Sean made this claim on his personal YouTube channel.

He began by highlighting the current strain on the York sisters, when it comes to maintaining relationships with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Referencing their ‘allegiance’ to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Mr Sean explained, “There is a big story breaking in the royal family that has remained under the radar largely, and it's to do with Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge, and William's father Prince Charles.”

“According to very good sources, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are seemingly struggling to remain cordial with Prince William, Catherine, and Charles."

“It stems from the deal organized by William, the queen, and Prince Charles to remove their father Prince Andrew from royal duties following his disgrace in recent years.”

“The thawing between the two families has been difficult. Prince William and Charles are doing this for the benefit of the monarchy.”

Mr Sean also went on to note how the royals are making no move without “reading the public mood, which is saying that Andrew should permanently retire from public life.”

To make matters worse, their friendship with the Sussex’s is ‘complicating matters’ further. 

