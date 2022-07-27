Meghan Markle 'manipulated’ bullying probe results?

Meghan Markle has been put on blast for having ‘changed’ the findings from the bullying probe to clear her own name.

An inside source from the Palace brought this allegation and claim to light in a surprising revelation.

The source admits that while the Duchess is ‘happy’ to be cleared, it was nothing more than a “spin job” that she orchestrated with manipulation.

According to Express, “Meghan will have you believe what Meghan will have you believe. She wasn't cleared.”

“This is just classic spin. Buckingham Palace never said she was cleared. Buckingham Palace said they would not release the findings of the investigation. These are two very different things.”

This revelation comes shortly after a separate insider lifted he veil off of Meghan’s emotions over the results to the bullying probe.

At the time the source explained that Meghan "is happy that her name has been cleared from the defamatory claims,” and she is “looking forward to putting the incident behind them and are happily moving on with their lives in Montecito.”