 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria and David Beckham set to throw biggest summer party on luxe yacht

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

David and Victoria Beckham are throwing the biggest yacht party of the summer in St. Tropez
The yacht party of the summer is underway on Victoria and David Beckham’s floating paradise in Saint-Tropez, where a full cast of Beckhams are on board.

In addition to Victoria and David, Gigi Hadid was spotted at sea over the weekend—in an ethereal gossamer coverup—embracing the soccer legend.

The supermodel is a close friend of Nicola Peltz, the actress who married Beckham's eldest son, Brooklyn, this April.

Cruz Beckham was also photographed engaging in the time-honored tradition of yacht PDA with his reported new girlfriend, Tana Holding.

Most thrilling, however, have been the glimpses at the bacchanal behind the scenes, as evidenced by David’s recently posted video of Victoria returning to her Posh Spice roots, and singing the Spice Girls classic “Stop” on what appears to have been karaoke night.

Their yacht—the Madsummer—is reportedly being chartered for around $1.6 million per week; it includes 10 suites, its own pool, a screening room, and a dance floor.

