Lollapalooza 2022: Weverse makes rare J-hope, TXT announcement

Weverse confirms through a statement that it’s going to live stream the performances of BTS's J-hope and TXT at Lollapalooza 2022.

According to the statement released by Weverse, the performances of J-Hope and the boys of TXT will be live-streamed on July 31.

Fans will be able to watch the live stream of their favourite idols for free.

Weverse hasn't released any specific details about the Livestream yet but they did reveal the date and time of streaming.

According to Weverse’s statement, real-time broadcasting of J-hope’s performance will be at 11:00 AM, Monday, August 1 (KST) 21:00 PM, Sunday, July 31 (CST) and real-time broadcasting of TOMORROW x TOGETHER’s performance will be at 09:45 AM, Sunday, July 31 (KST) 19:45 PM, Saturday, July 30 (CST)

TXT and J-hope are going to be the first K-pop artists to perform at the Lollapalooza stage.