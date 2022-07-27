 
entertainment
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS partners with World-famous Electronics Brand for 'Bora Purple'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

BTS partners with World-famous Electronics Brand for Bora Purple
BTS partners with World-famous Electronics Brand for 'Bora Purple'

Samsung Electronics has tied up with BTS once again for its 2022 campaign, featuring the brand's newest line of flip phones.

ALLKPOP reports “Ahead of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022: Unfold Your World event coming up on August 10, Samsung has dropped a teaser image featuring the members of BTS."

BTS in black and white, standing with their back to the camera.
BTS in black and white, standing with their back to the camera.

BTS’ Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) will be used as the theme song for the promotion of Samsung’s Greater campaign.

Samsung plans to use ‘Bora Purple’ as the main colour scheme for its Greater campaign. ‘Bora Purple’ is BTS’ signature colour.

'Bora Purple' editions of Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+ are also set to launch worldwide on August 10. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle once faced 'mortifying snub' from Hollywood A-lister Emma Watson

Meghan Markle once faced 'mortifying snub' from Hollywood A-lister Emma Watson
Brooklyn Beckham snubs yacht vacation with parents to spend time with Nicola’s family

Brooklyn Beckham snubs yacht vacation with parents to spend time with Nicola’s family
Shawn Mendes cuts dapper figure in all-black outfit as he grabs coffee in LA

Shawn Mendes cuts dapper figure in all-black outfit as he grabs coffee in LA
ENHYPEN crowned No.1 in shell shocking move

ENHYPEN crowned No.1 in shell shocking move
Victoria Beckham ‘disappointed’ with Brooklyn after Superdry dropped him

Victoria Beckham ‘disappointed’ with Brooklyn after Superdry dropped him

Keke Palmer to host a new video series on ‘Metaverse’

Keke Palmer to host a new video series on ‘Metaverse’
Prince Harry’s ‘truth’ too important ‘to throw in the bin’: ‘Know’s the upset’

Prince Harry’s ‘truth’ too important ‘to throw in the bin’: ‘Know’s the upset’
Meghan Markle ‘forcing edits’ on Prince Harry: ‘He’s struggling’

Meghan Markle ‘forcing edits’ on Prince Harry: ‘He’s struggling’
Instagram head Adam Mosseri responds to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, defends changes

Instagram head Adam Mosseri responds to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, defends changes
Kim Kardashian wants things with Ye ‘sorted out’ before having kids with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian wants things with Ye ‘sorted out’ before having kids with Pete Davidson
Shakira rejects settlement offer in Spanish tax fraud case

Shakira rejects settlement offer in Spanish tax fraud case
ATEEZ rolling out performance for 'Guerrilla' in the new teaser

ATEEZ rolling out performance for 'Guerrilla' in the new teaser

Latest

view all