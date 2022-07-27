 
Wednesday Jul 27 2022
Web Desk

Regé-Jean Page dishes on working with ‘The Gray Man’ co-stars Chris Evans ,Ryan Gosling

Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 27, 2022

British actor Regé-Jean Page recently spilled the beans on working with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling calling them incredible and hilarious.

During his first in-studio appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Tuesday, the Bridgerton star, 34, opened up about working with the two stars in The Gray Man.

"Incredible and hilarious," Page told host Jimmy Fallon, when asked what working with Evans and Gosling, both 41, was like.

"Gosling's got the most wonderful, wry, absurdist humor," Page explained. "And I think that Evans is very, kind of like, begrudgingly grateful."

"The 'trash-stache' thing, that's a Gosling original, he was just like throwing out disses to Evans between takes, he was just like 'Looks like a trash-stache'," he said of the banter. "There's a ton of those on the cutting room floor."

In the film, now streaming on Netflix, Page plays the "deliciously devious" Denny Carmichael, who is the head of the CIA.

The streamer announced Tuesday that the recently released spy thriller, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, is getting both a sequel (with Gosling returning) and a spin-off.


